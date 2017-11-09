51. CMA Awards – Das sind die Gewinner
Am Mittwoch, 8. November war es in Nashville/ Tennessee (USA) wieder soweit. Zum 51. Mal wurden die CMA Awards in der Bridgestone Arena verliehen. Zum 10. Mal moderierten Brad Paisley und Carrie Underwood diese Show. Neben der Verleihung der Awards gab es auch wieder einige phänomenale Live- Auftritte u.a. von PINK, Kelsea Bellerani und Luke Bryan.
Seht hier die Liste der Nominierten und Gewinner:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Better Man” – Little Big Town
WINNER: “Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban
“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt
“Dirt On My Boots” – Jon Pardi
“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
The Breaker – Little Big Town
WINNER: From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton
Heart Break – Lady Antebellum
The Nashville Sound – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
The Weight Of These Wings – Miranda Lambert
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Tin Man” – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
“Dirt On My Boots” – Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley
“Body Like A Back Road” – Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steve Lee Olsen
WINNER: “Better Man” – Taylor Swift
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
WINNER: Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett
WINNER: Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady Antebellum
WINNER: Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Maddie & Tae
LOCASH
Florida Georgia Line
Dan + Shay
WINNER: Brothers Osborne
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
“Speak to a Girl” – Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
“Setting the World on Fire” – Kenny Chesney (with Pink)
“Kill A Word” – Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens
WINNER: “Funny How Time Slips Away” – Glen Campell with Willie Nelson
“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jerry Douglas – Dobro
Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar
Dan Huff – Guitar
Derek Wells – Guitar
WINNER: Mac McAnally – Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Vice” – Miranda Lambert, directed by Trey Fanjoy
WINNER: “It Ain’t My Fault” – Brothers Osborne, directed by Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver
“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris), directed by TK McKamy
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban, directed by Carter Smith
“Better Man” – Little Big Town, directed by Becky Fluke and Reid Long
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Brett Young
WINNER: Jon Pardi
Old Dominion
Laura Alaina
Luke Combs
Wir sagen allen Gewinnern HERZLICHEN GLÜCKWUNSCH!
