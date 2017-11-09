728 X 90

51. CMA Awards – Das sind die Gewinner

By Susann Krix — November 09, 2017

Am Mittwoch, 8. November war es in Nashville/ Tennessee (USA) wieder soweit. Zum 51. Mal wurden die CMA Awards  in der Bridgestone Arena verliehen. Zum 10. Mal moderierten Brad Paisley und Carrie Underwood diese Show. Neben der Verleihung der Awards gab es auch wieder einige phänomenale Live- Auftritte u.a. von PINK, Kelsea Bellerani und Luke Bryan.

 

Seht hier die Liste der Nominierten und Gewinner:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Better Man” – Little Big Town
WINNER: “Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban
“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt
“Dirt On My Boots” – Jon Pardi
“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The Breaker – Little Big Town
WINNER: From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton
Heart Break – Lady Antebellum
The Nashville Sound – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
The Weight Of These Wings – Miranda Lambert

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Tin Man” – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
“Dirt On My Boots” – Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley
“Body Like A Back Road” – Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steve Lee Olsen
WINNER: “Better Man” – Taylor Swift

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini
WINNER: Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett
WINNER: Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum
WINNER: Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Maddie & Tae
LOCASH
Florida Georgia Line
Dan + Shay
WINNER: Brothers Osborne

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Speak to a Girl” – Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
“Setting the World on Fire” – Kenny Chesney (with Pink)
“Kill A Word” – Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens
WINNER: “Funny How Time Slips Away” – Glen Campell with Willie Nelson
“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jerry Douglas – Dobro
Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar
Dan Huff – Guitar
Derek Wells – Guitar
WINNER: Mac McAnally – Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Vice” – Miranda Lambert, directed by Trey Fanjoy
WINNER: “It Ain’t My Fault” – Brothers Osborne, directed by Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver
“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris), directed by TK McKamy
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban, directed by Carter Smith
“Better Man” – Little Big Town, directed by Becky Fluke and Reid Long

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Brett Young
WINNER: Jon Pardi
Old Dominion
Laura Alaina
Luke Combs

Wir sagen allen Gewinnern HERZLICHEN GLÜCKWUNSCH!

