Am Mittwoch, 8. November war es in Nashville/ Tennessee (USA) wieder soweit. Zum 51. Mal wurden die CMA Awards in der Bridgestone Arena verliehen. Zum 10. Mal moderierten Brad Paisley und Carrie Underwood diese Show. Neben der Verleihung der Awards gab es auch wieder einige phänomenale Live- Auftritte u.a. von PINK, Kelsea Bellerani und Luke Bryan.

Seht hier die Liste der Nominierten und Gewinner:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Better Man” – Little Big Town

WINNER: “Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban

“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt

“Dirt On My Boots” – Jon Pardi

“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The Breaker – Little Big Town

WINNER: From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton

Heart Break – Lady Antebellum

The Nashville Sound – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

The Weight Of These Wings – Miranda Lambert

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Tin Man” – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

“Dirt On My Boots” – Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley

“Body Like A Back Road” – Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steve Lee Olsen

WINNER: “Better Man” – Taylor Swift

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

WINNER: Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

WINNER: Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

WINNER: Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Maddie & Tae

LOCASH

Florida Georgia Line

Dan + Shay

WINNER: Brothers Osborne

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Speak to a Girl” – Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

“Setting the World on Fire” – Kenny Chesney (with Pink)

“Kill A Word” – Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens

WINNER: “Funny How Time Slips Away” – Glen Campell with Willie Nelson

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jerry Douglas – Dobro

Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

Dan Huff – Guitar

Derek Wells – Guitar

WINNER: Mac McAnally – Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Vice” – Miranda Lambert, directed by Trey Fanjoy

WINNER: “It Ain’t My Fault” – Brothers Osborne, directed by Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris), directed by TK McKamy

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban, directed by Carter Smith

“Better Man” – Little Big Town, directed by Becky Fluke and Reid Long

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Brett Young

WINNER: Jon Pardi

Old Dominion

Laura Alaina

Luke Combs

Wir sagen allen Gewinnern HERZLICHEN GLÜCKWUNSCH!