Am Mittwoch- Abend wurden in Nashville mit viel Glanz und Glamour die CMT Music Awards verliehen.

CountryHome- Kollegin Ina Haseneyer war live dabei und gab ein kurzes persönliches Statement ab: „Für mich haben genau die richtigen gewonnen…Keith Urban ist derzeit so gut wie noch nie, Carrie Underwood ist bei den Sängerinnen derzeit klare Number One genauso wie Little Big Town bei den Gruppen…und Lauren Alaina hat den Breakthrough Video- Award mehr als verdient!“

Dieses Jahr fand die Verleihung nicht wie üblich in der Bridgestone-Arena statt. Man musste wegen dem „Stanley Cup Finale“, in dem die ansässige Eishockey- Mannschaft PREDATORS steht, in das Music City Center ausweichen.

Trotz dieser kurzfristigen Änderung war alles gut organisiert und auf fünf Innen- plus einer Aussenbühne wurden die Awards verliehen, Auftritte abgehalten, Moderation durchgeführt.

„Es war Top!“ – so Ina Haseneyer & die mitgereisten Freunde.

Ein paar Eindrücke wurden uns auch über den großen Teich geschickt:

Und hier seht Ihr nun noch die Nominierten und Gewinner der diesjährigen CMT Music Awards:

Video of the Year

Artists of Then, Now & Forever – “Forever Country”

Brad Paisley – “Today”

Brett Eldredge – “Wanna Be That Song”

Carrie Underwood – “Church Bells”

Cole Swindell – “Middle Of A Memory”

Dierks Bentley and Elle King – “Different For Girls”

Florida Georgia Line – “H.O.L.Y.”

Jon Pardi – “Dirt on My Boots”

Keith Urban – “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Peter Pan”

Little Big Town – “Better Man”

Luke Bryan – “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day”

Miranda Lambert – “Vice”

Thomas Rhett – “Star Of The Show”

Female Video of the Year

Carrie Underwood – “Church Bells”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Peter Pan”

Lauren Alaina – “Road Less Traveled”

Maren Morris – “80s Mercedes”

Miranda Lambert – “Vice”

Reba McEntire – “Back To God”

Male Video of the Year

Blake Shelton – “Came Here To Forget”

Eric Church – “Record Year”

Jason Aldean – “Lights Come On”

Keith Urban – “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Luke Bryan – “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day”

Thomas Rhett – “Star Of The Show”

Duo Video of the Year

Big & Rich feat. Tim McGraw – “Lovin’ Lately”

Brothers Osborne – “21 Summer”

Dan + Shay – “How Not To”

Florida Georgia Line – “H.O.L.Y.”

LoCash – “I Know Somebody”

Group Video of the Year

Eli Young Band – “Saltwater Gospel”

Lady Antebellum – “You Look Good”

Little Big Town – “Better Man”

Midland – “Drinkin’ Problem”

Old Dominion – “Song For Another Time”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Artists of Then, Now & Forever – “Forever Country”

Chris Young feat. Vince Gill – “Sober Saturday Night”

Dierks Bentley feat. Elle King – “Different For Girls”

Florida Georgia Line feat. Tim McGraw – “May We All”

Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood – “The Fighter”

Kenny Chesney with P!nk – “Setting The World On Fire”

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Brett Young – “In Case You Didn’t Know”

Jon Pardi – “Dirt on My Boots”

Kane Brown – “Used to Love You Sober”

Lauren Alaina – “Road Less Traveled”

Luke Combs – “Hurricane”

RaeLynn – “Love Triangle”

CMT Performance of the Year

Jason Aldean – “Hicktown” (From CMT Concert of the Summer)

Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan – “Want To Want Me” (From CMT Crossroads)

John Mellencamp and Darius Rucker – “Pink Houses” (From CMT Crossroads)

Alicia Keys and Maren Morris – “80s Mercedes” (From CMT Crossroads)

Meghan Trainor, Jill Scott and Kelsea Ballerini – “You’re Still The One/Any Man of Mine/Man I Feel Like A Woman” (from CMT Artists of the Year)

Nick Jonas and Thomas Rhett – „Close“ (From CMT Crossroads)

Social Superstar of the Year

Brett Eldredge

Jake Owen

Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini

Lauren Alaina

Thomas Rhett